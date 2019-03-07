House Passes Resolution Sparked By Minnesota Congresswoman’s Comments

Rep. Ilhan Omar Voted For The Resolution

UPDATED 4:50 PM 3/7/19

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House has passed a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other forms of discrimination and bigotry.

The measure stemmed from controversial comments about Israel made by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

The vote was 407-23, with one member voting present. A two-thirds majority was needed to pass.

Omar voted for the resolution.

Some lawmakers wanted Omar implicitly rebuked.

But others said the resolution should condemn discrimination against Muslims, too.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Omar didn’t intend her remarks to be anti-Semitic.

**ORIGINAL STORY BELOW**

WASHINGTON, D.C. — House Democrats are briefly postponing votes on a resolution condemning anti-Semitism and other bigotry as lawmakers add language sought by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus to include Latinos.

The late revision comes after a week of debate among Democrats over how to respond to comments critical of Israel by Minnesota Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Some view her words as anti-Semitic.

Others want to broaden the resolution to include a rejection of other discrimination and racism.

Voting on the resolution is expected yet tonight.