Tech Tip Today: Scan My Photos

Don't let your precious memories get washed away.

It’s not fun to think about, but the recent rise in significant flood chances this spring mean it’s time to get prepared.

And when it comes to your precious old photos, they’re an irreplaceable part of your personal history that’s all too easy to damage in a disaster.

Don’t rely on luck to preserve your old photos.

Francie Black shows us how to keep them safe in this week’s Tech Tip Today.