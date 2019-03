East Grand Forks In Class-A Boys’ Hockey Semifinals at 11:00 a.m. on Antenna TV

East Grand Forks is the 3rd seed and takes on St. Cloud Cathedral.

ST. PAUL, MN –The Class – A Boy’s state hockey tournament is underway this afternoon in Minnesota.

Puck drop is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Friday on Antenna TV from the Xcel Energy Center.

The state tournament continues through Saturday.

Keith Albertson will have all the highlights from the Green Wave game tonight at 6:00 p.m. and in KVRR Sports Extra at 9:30 p.m.

