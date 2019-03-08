Local Dad Builds Epic Snow Tubing Track in Front Yard

MOORHEAD, Minn. — A local dad has built quite the epic snow tubing track in his front yard.

Brian Johnson has been working on the track since February and the top is over six feet tall. He even created a staircase out of snow and added lights to the sides. He says all six of his kids enjoy sliding down the hill.

Johnson, who works in construction, says he was inspired by the sheer amount of snow we’ve gotten this winter.

“Just an epic tubing hill, this year’s winter, so much snow, lots of fun… Of course the children, they need something to do, keeps me busy,” he said.

Johnson says come spring, he plans to make it a slip ‘n’ slide hill.