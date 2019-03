Nichole’s Fine Pastry Will Be Celebrating Pi Day With Special

They will have seven flavors of pie

FARGO, N.D. — March 14 is Pi Day, since it matches the mathematical constant of 3.14. One local shop will be celebrating with some tasty treats, as it’s become tradition to eat pie on Pi Day.

Nichole’s Fine Pastry and Café and will be serving seven flavors of pie, including chocolate cream, lemon meringue, banana cream, apple streusel, and key lime.

The owner, Nichole Hensen, says enjoying some fresh pie will help fight the winter blues.

“It’s going to remind us of spring. I think some other cream pies, they all remind us of maybe growing up at home or our grandmother made something for us,” she said.

Pies will be available until supplies last. You will also get a free cup of coffee if you buy a slice of pie.