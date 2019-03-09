Winter Storm Expected To Dump 6-12″ of Snow

The North Dakota DOT has issued a Travel Alert for south-central and southeastern North Dakota.

FARGO, ND – A winter storm warning is in effect until 1 p.m. Sunday for a large portion of North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota.

The snow is expected to continue through Saturday, followed by increasing winds, which could cause blowing and drifting in open areas.

Dangerously cold windchills are not expected to be an issue.

The North Dakota DOT has issued a Travel Alert for south-central and southeastern North Dakota.

The Minnesota State Patrol is advising no unnecessary travel

Saturday: (WINTER STORM WARNING) Snow starting in the morning from Fargo south and west spreading across the entire area and becoming heavy at times during the afternoon. Large snowfall totals are expected especially from I-94 and south. Highs near 30. Wind from the north at 10-20 mph.

Sunday: A little snow left in the morning in Minnesota. Windy with blowing snow through the day with reduced visibility. Highs in the lower 20s with winds from the northwest at 10-25 mph.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with freezing rain and or sleet. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a wintry mix moving in late in the day and windy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the lower 30s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 20s.

KVRR Meteorologist Max Mueller