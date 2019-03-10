UPDATE: Power Restored To Nearly 160 Cass County Electric Customers In West Fargo

"I'm done with it": People Cleanup Winter's Mess Across the Region
UPDATE: Power was restored to all customers shortly before 9 p.m. Sunday.
*Original Story Below*
WEST FARGO, ND — Cass County Electric has dispatched crews for a power outage in West Fargo.
The company says 159 customers lost power around 7:13 Sunday night.
The cause of the outage is not known at this time.
On Saturday, more than 3,400 customers lost power between Veterans Boulevard and 45th Street South in Fargo from 17th Avenue South to 28th Avenue South.
The cause of that outage was an underground cable fault.