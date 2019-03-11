Red River Zoo Offers “Zoocation” for Kids Despite Heavy Snow Amounts

FARGO, N.D. – The Red River Zoo is adding an educational aspect to spring break for kids with a day at the zoo.

Despite the piles of snow spread throughout the entire zoo, zoo staff members are making spring break fun by teaching kids about being a zookeeper.

Kids spent the day learning about the healthcare, training, and science behind it all.

“There are piles and piles everywhere,” Red River Zoo administrative assistant Nicole Lee said. “It’s become kind of a strain on the staff here. It takes a lot of effort to try to shovel things out, to keep the exhibits safe for our animals, and to keep the areas open for the public to use.”

Staff members use a bobcat, snow blowers, and shovels to ensure safety for its members.