Amber Alert Issued For Girl Missing From Milwaukee

The Suspect, Dariaz L. Higgins, is Believed to be Armed and Dangerous; Call 911 Immediately if Spotted.

1/1

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Authorities are issuing an Amber Alert as they ask for the public’s help in locating 1-year-old Noelani Robinson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Authorities say at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, the suspect Dariaz L. Higgins, 33, failed to return Robinson to her mother as planned.

The suspect is now believed to have the child and is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is also known as Dariaz Taylor or Dariaz Lewis.

Authorities say the suspect was last seen driving a 2014 black Cadillac with Florida license plate HVCZ95.

Again, officials believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Dariaz or the child, they’re asked to avoid making contact and call 911 immediately.