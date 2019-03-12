Amber Alert Issued For Girl Missing From Milwaukee

The Suspect, Dariaz L. Higgins, is Believed to be Armed and Dangerous; Call 911 Immediately if Spotted.
Joe Radske,

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – Authorities are issuing an Amber Alert as they ask for the public’s help in locating 1-year-old Noelani Robinson of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Authorities say at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday, March 11, the suspect Dariaz L. Higgins, 33, failed to return Robinson to her mother as planned.

The suspect is now believed to have the child and is considered armed and dangerous.

The suspect is also known as Dariaz Taylor or Dariaz Lewis.

Authorities say the suspect was last seen driving a 2014 black Cadillac with Florida license plate HVCZ95.

Again, officials believe the suspect is armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Dariaz or the child, they’re asked to avoid making contact and call 911 immediately.

Categories: Community, Crime, Local News, Minnesota News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , ,

Related Post

Minnesota Youth Dance League Facing Legal Action A...
Interstate 94 Fast Becoming Smuggling Pipeline For...
NDSU Women’s Golf Gains Ground in NCAA Regio...
Minnesota Mother of 10 in Jail, Accused of Driving...

You Might Like

One injured in Lidgerwood, N.D. house fire

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) - One person has been injured in a house fire in Lidgerwood. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says a garbage truck driver spotted the fire, called 911 and helped the victim escape. The man was airlifted…

50 Caught In Elite College Admissions Cheating Scandal, Including Two Actresses

Actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin were among more than four dozen people charged in a nationwide college admissions cheating scandal that involved wealthy individuals paying up to $6.5 million to place their children into elite universities, according to court records revealed Tuesday. The alleged scam --…