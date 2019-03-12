Fargo City Staff Begins Preparing For Spring Flooding

a 50% chance the Red River could hit almost 35 feet deep in Fargo

Downtown Fargo Flood Wall

FARGO, ND — Fargo city leaders are prepping for potential spring flooding.

Commissioners discussed the plans Monday night with city staff.

A city engineer says last week’s flood outlook indicated a 50% chance the Red River could hit almost 35 feet deep, considered major flooding but well within most of Fargo’s new levees and flood walls.

Just shy of 35 feet, some emergency clay levees will have to be constructed in isolated area’s not yet protected by new permanent levees.

New removable flood walls would also be installed on 2nd Street North near city hall.

Another flood outlook from the National Weather Service is expected next Thursday.