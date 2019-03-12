Fargo Fire Evacuates Building Due To Roof Sagging

Possible Roof Collapsing At 3301 13th Street South in Fargo

FARGO, ND — Crews from the Fargo Fire Department are on scene of a commercial building in south Fargo with a sagging roof.

The department evacuated everyone out of the building along 13th Avenue South on Tuesday afternoon.

They also posted pictures online of a ceiling that is clearly sagging under a heavy snow load.

KVRR has a crew on scene and will bring you more details on our news at 6 and 9.