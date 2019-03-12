LIVE: Young Entrepreneurs Set For Shark Tank Panel

Students Asking Business Leaders For $ To Launch Businesses
Adam Ladwig,

 

Young Entrepreneurs Academy Program Coordinator Katie Ralston tells us how the next generation of entrepreneurs will try to get their start next week.

The Y.E.A. lets students come up with their own business ideas to pitch.

This is the fourth year for the program, and plenty of student businesses are still thriving from years past.

This year’s crop of business-savvy kids will share their business ideas and ask for funding from local business leaders.

They can get actual funding for their businesses with a “Shark Tank”-style pitch.

But unlike the show, the students keep full ownership of their businesses.

That event is Tuesday, March 19th at 5:30 at the Gaeda Stage at MSUM.

It’s free and open to the public.

You can find out more information about the Y.E.A. by clicking here.

 

 

Categories: Morning – In The Studio
Tags: , ,

