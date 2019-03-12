Thinking Green: Post-Consumer Recycling

Make sure our recycling has a place to go.
Emily Welker,

We’re seeing a lot of stories these days about the future of recycling and whether our recyclables will still have a market in the near future.

Simply put, if it’s not profitable and practical, there’s no reason for manufacturers to take them.

This week, we’re finding out how you can help make sure the recycling movement doesn’t run out of momentum.
Danny Lipford explains what to look for in this week’s Thinking Green.

Categories: Morning – Features

