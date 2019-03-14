Rescue Crews Struggle To Get To Snowmobiler With Broken Leg Nicholas Hanson of Rochert who was about 300 yards from shore on Cotton Lake March 14, 2019 TJ Nelson, BECKER COUNTY, MN — A snowmobiler calls 911 after crashing his vehicle on Cotton Lake in Becker County and breaking his leg. Rescue crews had a hard time getting to 26-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Rochert who was about 300 yards from shore. Their ATV and snowmobile both became stuck in the snow-slush mix. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office airboat was brought in to make the rescue. Hanson was taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes. Categories: Local News, Minnesota News Tags: AIRBOAT, Becker County, COTTON LAKE, NICHOLAS HANSON, rescue, rochert FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Ice Harvest 2018 Begins Pet Connection: Meet Bella Pet Connection: Meet Mckenna Back Flip Attempt from a Waterfall Makes Teen Go U...