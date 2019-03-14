Rescue Crews Struggle To Get To Snowmobiler With Broken Leg

Nicholas Hanson of Rochert who was about 300 yards from shore on Cotton Lake
TJ Nelson,

BECKER COUNTY, MN — A snowmobiler calls 911 after crashing his vehicle on Cotton Lake in Becker County and breaking his leg.

Rescue crews had a hard time getting to 26-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Rochert who was about 300 yards from shore.

Their ATV and snowmobile both became stuck in the snow-slush mix.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office airboat was brought in to make the rescue.

Hanson was taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes.

Categories: Local News, Minnesota News
Tags: , , , , ,

Related Post

Ice Harvest 2018 Begins
Pet Connection: Meet Bella
Pet Connection: Meet Mckenna
Back Flip Attempt from a Waterfall Makes Teen Go U...

You Might Like

Oakes Police Encourages People to Stay Off Roads

OAKES, N.D. - Oakes Police Department is encouraging people to just stay home. There are stranded vehicles on Highway 13 north of Oakes and a few miles east. Earlier they said even some law enforcement…