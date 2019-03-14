Rescue Crews Struggle To Get To Snowmobiler With Broken Leg

BECKER COUNTY, MN — A snowmobiler calls 911 after crashing his vehicle on Cotton Lake in Becker County and breaking his leg.

Rescue crews had a hard time getting to 26-year-old Nicholas Hanson of Rochert who was about 300 yards from shore.

Their ATV and snowmobile both became stuck in the snow-slush mix.

The Becker County Sheriff’s Office airboat was brought in to make the rescue.

Hanson was taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes.