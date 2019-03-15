Play of the Week Nominees: March 15

Perham, Barnesville Battle for play of the week

FARGO, N.D. — For this week’s Chris Heise High School Play of the Week Nominees, both plays come from the Minnesota Section 8AA Tournament quarterfinals.

First up, from Barnesville and East Grand Forks.

Adam Tonsfeldt from Barnseville makes a pair of solid defensive plays that help Barnesville advance to the semifinals.

But is it better than what we saw from Perham?

The Yellowjackets had two great assists. The first Finn Diggins to Josh Jeziorski and a second dime from Jenson Beachy to Carter Cresap.

You can vote for the Play of the Week on the Sports tab of KVRR.com or by voting in the poll tweeted out by @KVRRSports.