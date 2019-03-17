Goldmark Office Park Building Roof Partially Collapses

It collapsed due to heavy snowfall
KVRR Staff,

 

FARGO, N.D. — The string of snowstorms in the area has caused another roof to partially collapse.

This one happened at an office building inside Goldmark Office Park on 25th Street South earlier this month.

Fire crews responded to the collapse after both the fire alarms and sprinkler system went off.

No one was inside the building when the roof collapsed.

No one was hurt.

