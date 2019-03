Ask Danny: Cleaning Stainless Steel

Get ready for spring with some spring cleaning.

The melt is finally on. And underneath all that snow that’s piled up out there, there lurks a lot of mud, garbage and grime waiting to be exposed.

In the meantime, you can make your indoors spotless while you wait for the snow to finish melting.

Home improvement expert Danny Lipford shows us how to have stainless steel without a smudge in this week’s Ask Danny.