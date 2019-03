Man Who Suffered Seizures Found Guilty In 2018 Fatal Crash In Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MN — A Sabin man has been found guilty of vehicular homicide and careless driving.

A judge in Moorhead issued the verdict against Jeremy Sagvold after he gave up his right to a jury trial.

It was January 2018 when Sagvold was driving with a suspended license and rear-ended a pickup at the intersection of 34th Street and Highway 10 East.

The crash killed 2-year-old Zaiden Engen Ness of Breckenridge.

Sagvold said he suffered from seizures prior to the crash.

He’ll be sentenced in late April.