App of the Week: Outpatient

An insider tip for helping the senior in your life.
Emily Welker,

We are super lucky here in the upper Midwest — we’ve got more seniors per capita than practically any other region in the country.

That means we have the resources of their maturity, their wisdom, their ability to spoil our kids’ appetites with candy before dinnertime.

But having a big aging senior population can also come with some challenges.

Francie Black’s bringing us a way to help you help the seniors in your life in the App of the Week.

Categories: Morning – Features

You Might Like

Norman County Death Ruled A Suicide

BORUP, MN (KFGO) - A man found dead in a field near Borup northwest of Moorhead last week died of an apparent suicide. Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton won't disclose how the man died. He'll only say his injuries were…

Fargo Billboard Flash Back To The Past

FARGO, ND -- Our nasty weather over the weekend had a pretty big impact on the entire valley. But did it make us go back in time? You might think that if you're driving on main avenue and 2nd street…