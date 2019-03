Concerns of Potential Threat at Fargo’s Discovery Middle School Found to Be Rumors

Courtesy: Fargo Public Schools

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Public Schools looked into rumor about a potential threat to Discovery Middle School Wednesday, but find out it was just rumors.

The district says school staff heard concerns from students.

After an investigation, administration found no evidence of a threat.

The district says police weren’t called, the school didn’t go into a lockdown and parents were notified.