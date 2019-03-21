LIVE: Help Kids Find Mentors With Big Brothers/Big Sisters

There's Still Time To Participate In Bowl For Kids' Sake Fundraiser

Big Brothers/Big Sisters Fargo Program Director Susan Smith joins Adam this morning.

There is still time to join in the fun during the annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake charity event.

The bowling event takes place March 22nd and 29th.

BBBS is hoping to raise $100,000 this year. They nearly raised that much last year.

If you can’t help out, you can donate and fill out a bowling pin to show your support at area Hornbacher’s locations.

Money raised will help them match adults with kids who need mentors in our community.

Bigs spend time with kids growing up with single parents. They mentor the kids either in school or in the community, and give them a role model they might not otherwise have.

Learn more about the charity events and how you can sign up, and what it means to be a Big Brother or Sister by clicking here.