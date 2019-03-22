ND Native Josh Duhamel to Be Honored With Honorary Degree at UND Commencement

Angela Shen,

GRAND FORKS, N.D – The University of North Dakota will see a big star at its commencement ceremony, and he’s a familiar face in North Dakota.

Actor Josh Duhamel will get an honorary degree from the university. Duhamel grew up in Minot and is known for sporting home-state attire in many of his movies.

UND’s spring commencement will be Saturday, May 11th at the Alerus Center.

Duhamel is also expected to honor newly endowed faculty members and other honorary degree recipients before commencement weekend.

