Perham Boys Basketball Wins HS Play of the Week

The Yellowjackets ran a great play to score on Barnesville

MOORHEAD, Minn. — For the second week in a row, Perham boys basketball picked up a nomination for the DJ Colter High School Play of the Week.

This time, however, the Yellowjackets take the honor on a bounce pass from Finn Diggins.

That set up a layup as Jensen Beachy cut to the basket.