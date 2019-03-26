GoFundMe Goal Increased For Family Involved In Serious Crash

The goal is now $15,000 to cover funeral and medical expenses for the Devine family

FARGO, N.D. — The goal of a GoFundMe account for two boys involved in a crash in Fargo Saturday night has been increased.

Nearly $12,000 had been raised just 24 hours after the fund was started.

7-year-old Jason has been declared brain dead and his mother has decided to donate his organs.

5-year-old Branden is still fighting for his life.

Their father, 31-year-old Christopher Devine, was also hurt and faces DUI charges.

Another passenger, 22-year-old Jacob Larson, was also hurt.

The couple in an SUV involved in the crash declined medical treatment on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Find a link to the GoFundMe account here.