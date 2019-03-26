GoFundMe Goal Increased For Family Involved In Serious Crash

The goal is now $15,000 to cover funeral and medical expenses for the Devine family
TJ Nelson,

FARGO, N.D. — The goal of a GoFundMe account for two boys involved in a crash in Fargo Saturday night has been increased.

The goal is now $15,000 to cover funeral and medical expenses for the Devine family.

Nearly $12,000 had been raised just 24 hours after the fund was started.

7-year-old Jason has been declared brain dead and his mother has decided to donate his organs.

5-year-old Branden is still fighting for his life.

Their father, 31-year-old Christopher Devine, was also hurt and faces DUI charges.

Another passenger, 22-year-old Jacob Larson, was also hurt.

The couple in an SUV involved in the crash declined medical treatment on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Find a link to the GoFundMe account here.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Post

Controlled Burns Happening Throughout the Metro
Cone Zone Alert: Crews Making Progress on 32nd Ave...
Fargo South Seniors Skip Out of Classes to PRANK E...
Fargo Recycling: Only Call to Opt-Out of Program

You Might Like

Highway Worker Struck & Killed By Van Near Rutland, ND

NEAR RUTLAND, N.D. - A Sargent County Highway Department worker has died after being hit by a van. It happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning on County Road 10 near Rutland. The 60-year-old man was putting up temporary caution signs. The…