GoFundMe Goal Increased For Family Involved In Serious Crash

Volunteers Start Sandbagging on First Day of Fargo Sandbag Central
FARGO, N.D. - The city of Fargo needs 200 volunteers at any given time at Sandbag Central. With their help, the city is hoping to reach its goal of one million sandbags…
FARGO, N.D. — The goal of a GoFundMe account for two boys involved in a crash in Fargo Saturday night has been increased.
The goal is now $15,000 to cover funeral and medical expenses for the Devine family.
Nearly $12,000 had been raised just 24 hours after the fund was started.
7-year-old Jason has been declared brain dead and his mother has decided to donate his organs.
5-year-old Branden is still fighting for his life.
Their father, 31-year-old Christopher Devine, was also hurt and faces DUI charges.
Another passenger, 22-year-old Jacob Larson, was also hurt.
The couple in an SUV involved in the crash declined medical treatment on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Find a link to the GoFundMe account here.