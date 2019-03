LIVE: Mayor Mahoney Shares Urgency for Volunteers on First Day of Sandbag Central

Fargo needs 200 volunteers at any given time

FARGO– The city needs 200 volunteers at any given time at Fargo Sandbag Central.

The city has a goal of reaching one million sandbags.

You can volunteer at Sandbag Central from 7am to 7pm on weekdays.

Click here for information on how to register to volunteer.