Thinking Green: Radiant Heating

You'll be radiant with joy finding out how to stay warm and save the planet.
Emily Welker,

We’ve suffered through some pretty horrific cold weather this past season.

But the damp chill associated with spring thaw – especially overnight – will make it tough to turn down the thermostat for at least another few weeks.

Fortunately, Danny Lipford has a home heating solution that can save you a few degrees on the thermostat – and help you save the environment too – in this week’s Thinking Green.

