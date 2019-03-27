Chamber Ambassadors Thank Sandbagging Volunteers in Moorhead

This is the first day people started sandbagging efforts for the city

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead officials say if there’s one way to get through the city’s 2019 flood fight, it’s through a team effort.

The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Mayor Jonathan Judd came out to thank all the volunteers who are taking the time out of their day to help the city sandbag. The chamber has previously asked employers to let their workers take time off without PTO so they can help sandbagging. The chamber says helping the city is what will ultimately help keep businesses afloat.

“Everything, a disaster or a potential disaster, always brings a community together and Moorhead is no different. We have a lot of great citizens in Moorhead and a whole bunch of hardworking Moorhead citizens this morning,” said Steve More, Moorhead Public Works director.

If you’d like to volunteer in Moorhead, click here.