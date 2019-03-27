Chamber Ambassadors Thank Sandbagging Volunteers in Moorhead

This is the first day people started sandbagging efforts for the city
Danielle Church,

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead officials say if there’s one way to get through the city’s 2019 flood fight, it’s through a team effort.

The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Mayor Jonathan Judd came out to thank all the volunteers who are taking the time out of their day to help the city sandbag. The chamber has previously asked employers to let their workers take time off without PTO so they can help sandbagging. The chamber says helping the city is what will ultimately help keep businesses afloat.

“Everything, a disaster or a potential disaster, always brings a community together and Moorhead is no different. We have a lot of great citizens in Moorhead and a whole bunch of hardworking Moorhead citizens this morning,” said Steve More, Moorhead Public Works director.

If you’d like to volunteer in Moorhead, click here.

Categories: Business, Community, Flood Fight 2019, Local News, Minnesota News, Moorhead
Tags: , , ,

Related Post

Local First Responders Training for Community Wide...
Moorhead Woman With Non-Profit and Government Expe...
Fire Crews Respond to Another House Fire Caused by...
Moorhead Family Rolls Out Royal Lemonade and Cupca...

You Might Like

Explosion at Wahpeton Manufacturing Plant

WAHPETON, N.D. - No injuries are reported following an explosion at a manufacturing facility in Wahpeton. Richland County Emergency Manager Brett Lambrecht says the explosion happened at Masonite Primeboard. The explosion around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon blew a portion of the roof…

Man Arrested in Wahpeton Stabbing Death

WAHPETON, N.D. - Police have arrested a 36-year-old man in the stabbing death of a man at a Wahpeton apartment. It happened around midnight Monday at 815 Center Street South. Police Chief Scott Thorsteinson says a 15-year-old was in the apartment…

Chamber Ambassadors Thank Sandbagging Volunteers in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. -- Moorhead officials say if there's one way to get through the city's 2019 flood fight, it's through a team effort. The Fargo-Moorhead-West Fargo Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and Mayor Jonathan Judd came out to thank all the volunteers…