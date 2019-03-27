NDSU QB Battle Officially Begins with Start of Spring Practice

The Bison held their first of 15 spring practices on Wednesday

FARGO, N.D. — Spring football is officially underway for North Dakota State.

It is the first official practice for the 2019 squad, and at the top of the agenda is finding a starting quarterback.

NDSU has four guys hoping to replace Easton Stick.

Holden Hotchkiss earned the backup role last year, but redshirt freshman Trey Lance is ready to compete for a starting gig as well as junior transfer Zeb Noland from Iowa State.

But, the coaches say they aren’t counting out Noah Sanders either, who was the third stringer in 2018.

With so many eligible candidates, the team doesn’t expect to have a starting quarterback named any time soon.

“We want to be competitive every day, and any drill that we do during the course of the day or the course of a practice, we want to see who’s going to compete,” quarterbacks coach Randy Hedberg said. “That’s the biggest thing we have going for us with the four guys, trying to find out who is going to be the competitive one in the group. Then, we want to be able to take care of the football. We don’t want to turn the ball over, whether it’s running the ball or throwing the ball. Those are going to come into play as we progress through the spring.”

The team will have its first padded practice on Monday.