Burgum signs oil tax-sharing bill with Three Affiliated Tribes

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has signed a bill that aims to end a longstanding disagreement over shared revenues on the oil-rich Fort Berthold Indian reservation.
Burgum on Thursday signed legislation that ratifies the compact he signed last month with Three Affiliated Tribes Chairman Mark Fox. The bill reworks a tax-sharing agreement that favors the Three Affiliated Tribes on the reservation that accounts for about a fifth of North Dakota’s oil production. The bill passed the North Dakota Legislature by wide margins.
The legislation is the result of nearly two years of negotiations between tribal leaders, Burgum, legislative leaders, the state Tax Department and industry officials.
The state Tax Department estimates the tribes will gain an additional $33 million in revenue over the next two-year budget cycle under the legislation.
