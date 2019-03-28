Former Fargo Force Players Return to Scheels Arena for NCAA Tournament

There are 28 Force Alumni playing in the NCAA Tournament

FARGO, N.D. (Fargo Force) – The Fargo Force will be represented by 28 alumni playing for a national championship in the NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament when it begins on Friday.

UMass leads the way with five Force alums, Minnesota State has four, and St. Cloud State has three.

Jared Hilderman and Riley Tufte won a national championship with Minnesota Duluth last season and will look to become the first team to repeat as champions since Denver in 2004 and 2005.

Fans can watch St. Cloud State, American International, Ohio State, and Denver compete in the West Regional at Scheels Arena this Friday and Saturday.

The complete list of Force alumni competing in the NCAA tournament is below (minimum 5 games played for the Force):

UMass: Ty Farmer, Niko Hildenbrand, Mitchell Chafee, Jake McLaughlin, Matt MurrayM

Minnesota State: Shane McMahan, Charlie Gerard, Mathias Israelsson, Ian Scheid

St. Cloud State: Spencer Meier, Blake Lizotte, Easton Brodzinski

Minnesota Duluth: Riley Tufte, Jarod Hilderman

Notre Dame: Jack Jenkins, Michael Graham

Clarkson: Brian Hurley, Jere Astren, Cam Ginnetti

Cornell: Cody Haiskanen, Matt Cairns

Bowling Green: Carson Musser, Evan Dougherty

Quinnipiac: William Fallstrom, Odeen Tufto

Arizona State: Jack Rowe

Ohio State: Austin Pooley

AIC: Hugo Reinhardt