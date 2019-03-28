NDSU Team Takes 15th Place At “Olympics of Landscaping”

The National Association of Landscape Professionals holds the event to grow the lawn and landscape professions workforce

FORT COLLINS, CO — NDSU places 15th overall in the “Olympics of Landscaping” competition held in Fort Collins, Colorado.

NDSU sent 16 students to the 43rd annual National Collegiate Landscape Competition at Colorado State University.

They joined more than 800 students from across the country.

Kallie Jo Olson of NDSU competed in annual & perennial identification, plant problem diagnosis and turf & weed identification.

“So by producing more diverse crops and allowing easy access for people to have these diverse food crops to help improve our health and it can also help improve the environment,” said Olson.

The landscape association says the industry aims to fill 300,000 positions this year alone.