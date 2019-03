Near Perfect Thaw And Melt Cycle Helps To Reduce Flood Threat

GRAND FORKS, ND — There is some good news in the latest Spring Thaw update from the National Weather Service.

Near perfect thaw/melt conditions thus far this spring have potentially allowed for a reduced flood threat.

A slow and gentle melt continues across the Red River basin due to favorable temperatures and dry weather conditions.

Peak river levels will still be contingent upon future precipitation.

Once the spring runoff is fully underway, the weather service will begin issuing daily flood forecasts.