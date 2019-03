Tech Tip Today: Rocketbook

Save a tree, go high-tech.

We’re all about anything that lets us go paperless on the Morning Show.

Heck, we’d better be.

In a two-hour show, the number of pages we go through every morning just to print our scripts weighs in at least a couple of pounds.

Francie Black shows us the latest in paperless technology for a notebook that’ll help you save a tree or two in this week’s Tech Tip Today.