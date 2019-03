Tim McGraw, Weezer, Rick Springfield And Others To Appear At State Fair

North Dakota State Fair Runs July 19-27

MINOT, ND — Rock and country stars are heading to Minot this summer for the annual North Dakota State Fair.

The Country Showpass will include Rascal Flatts, Justin Moore and Chase Rice, Midland, Ned LeDoux and Tim McGraw.

The pass includes two auto events for just $110.

Fans of 80’s pop music will enjoy Rick Springfield with Eddie Money and Greg Kihn.

Tickets are $25.

Weezer will close out the 9-day run of the fair on Saturday July 27 with tickets going for $50.

Tickets to all shows go on sale April 10.