Coach of the Week: Fargo Force’s Cary Eades

Eades and the Force are making their push to the playoffs

FARGO, N.D. — With five games left in the regular season, the Fargo Force need one win to clinch a playoff spot.

The team is trying to defend its Clark Cup title and is looking to several new faces to pull it off.

Head Coach Cary Eades is the KVRR Coach of the Week, and he discusses what it will take for the unit to come together and get hot at the right time.