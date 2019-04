15th/12th Ave N Bridge Closing, I-94 Lane Blocked Off in Moorhead Tuesday

FARGO-MOORHEAD – A Fargo-Moorhead bridge is closing and one lane on Interstate 94 will be blocked off on Tuesday in Moorhead.

The 15th/12th Avenue North bridge will close on Tuesday at 10:00 AM to remove street lights and fencing to prepare for spring flooding. The City of Moorhead says the work is expected to be done by the end of the day.

MNDOT is closing the left lane on westbound I-94 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Tuesday to repair the center median guardrail.