Sex Offender Moves to Rural Argusville

ARGUSVILLE, N.D. – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a moderate risk sex offender who moved to rural Argusville.
Travis Bock is living at 16066 24th Street Southeast.
He was convicted of luring minors by computer in Richland County in 2012. Bock was chatting with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, but it was a police officer. When he arrived to meet the girl in Wahpeton, he was arrested.
Bock served nearly four years in prison and is on supervised probation for five years. He will be on the sex offender registry until June 2038.
