Bail Set For Jamestown Man Charged With Attempted Murder

The complaint says Jason Benefiel struck and chocked the victim until they were unconscious

JAMESTOWN, ND — A Jamestown man has made his initial appearance in court on charges of attempted murder and two counts of assault.

Jason Benefiel’s bond was set at $200,000 and he has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.

The complaint says Benefiel struck and chocked the victim until they were unconscious.

The victim also suffered bone fractures and serious bodily injuries while passed out.

He faces up to 30 years in prison if he’s found guilty.