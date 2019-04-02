Bail Set For Jamestown Man Charged With Attempted Murder

4e Winery Sees Overland Flooding Near Mapleton
MAPLETON, N.D. -- Right now, some say the flooding you'll see from the Red River in Fargo doesn't compare to what you'll see in rural areas. "Just drive 20 miles west and this…
JAMESTOWN, ND — A Jamestown man has made his initial appearance in court on charges of attempted murder and two counts of assault.
Jason Benefiel’s bond was set at $200,000 and he has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.
The complaint says Benefiel struck and chocked the victim until they were unconscious.
The victim also suffered bone fractures and serious bodily injuries while passed out.
He faces up to 30 years in prison if he’s found guilty.