Civil Air Patrol Spots Ice Jams along The James River near LaMoure

You can also see overland flooding starting north of Oakes

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

The Civil Air Patrol is giving us a better view of flooding issues in LaMoure and Dickey counties in North Dakota.

Seven ice jams were located by aircrews along the James River from Montpelier south to just north of LaMoure.

The river was reported frozen south of the city.

There was also an ice jam at a road south of Adrian followed by another large jam another mile south.

You can also see overland flooding starting north of Oakes.