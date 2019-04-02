Civil Air Patrol Spots Ice Jams along The James River near LaMoure

You can also see overland flooding starting north of Oakes
TJ Nelson,

The Civil Air Patrol is giving us a better view of flooding issues in LaMoure and Dickey counties in North Dakota.

Seven ice jams were located by aircrews along the James River from Montpelier south to just north of LaMoure.

The river was reported frozen south of the city.

There was also an ice jam at a road south of Adrian followed by another large jam another mile south.

You can also see overland flooding starting north of Oakes.

Categories: Flood Fight 2019, Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Post

President Trump Approves Disaster Declaration For ...
F-M Prepares to Raise Pedestrian Bridge Over Red R...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sending Cleanup Crew ...
Man Dies After Labor Day Crash In LaMoure County

You Might Like

Political Leaders Pay Visit To USS North Dakota

ANNAPOLIS, MD -- USS North Dakota gets a visit from the state's top political leaders. Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer, Congressman Kelly Armstrong and Governor Doug Burgum presented the crew with an American flag flown over the U.S. Capitol.…