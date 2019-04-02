NDSU Innovation Challenge Encourages Students to Solve Problems Through Creativity

NDSU students have been competing since January, preparing and presenting their ideas

FARGO, N.D. — The 10th annual NDSU innovation challenge has come to a close with the final presentations on March 28th and an awards ceremony April 2nd.

Innovations such as hydro-heal, hot bike, and u-scoop have made their way into the finals and projects will be selected for entrepreneurship, graduate research and social impact.

Each winning team will receive three $3,000.

The NDSU research and technology park believes in giving students the opportunity to address a problem and find a solution can be a useful skill in life.

“I think the most fun thing about the Innovation Challenge is the excitement of the students, ” said executive director of the NDSU Research and Technology Park, Chuck Hoge. ” When you see them have what we cal and ah-ha moment, they have an idea but all of a sudden its ‘ah-ha now i get it, now i see how this works’, that’s really fun.”

The NDSU innovation challenge encourages students to bring their best ideas forward.

For more information on the winning projects, click here.