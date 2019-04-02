NDSU Innovation Challenge Encourages Students to Solve Problems Through Creativity

NDSU students have been competing since January, preparing and presenting their ideas
Heather Vikre,

FARGO, N.D. — The 10th annual NDSU innovation challenge has come to a close with the final presentations on March 28th and an awards ceremony April 2nd.

NDSU students have been competing since January, preparing and presenting their ideas.

Innovations such as hydro-heal, hot bike, and u-scoop have made their way into the finals and projects will be selected for entrepreneurship, graduate research and social impact.

Each winning team will receive three $3,000.

The NDSU research and technology park believes in giving students the opportunity to address a problem and find a solution can be a useful skill in life.

“I think the most fun thing about the Innovation Challenge is the excitement of the students, ” said executive director of the NDSU Research and Technology Park, Chuck Hoge. ” When you see them have what we cal and ah-ha moment, they have an idea but all of a sudden its ‘ah-ha now i get it, now i see how this works’, that’s really fun.”

The NDSU innovation challenge encourages students to bring their best ideas forward.

For more information on the winning projects, click here.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
Tags: , ,

Related Post

NDSU Bookstore Offers Special Deals on Bison Gear ...
Bison Focused on South Dakota State Despite Kliema...
Bison Run Past NC Central in First Four, Will Take...
Carson Wentz Feeling More Secure Entering Eagles C...

You Might Like

Bail Set For Jamestown Man Charged With Attempted Murder

JAMESTOWN, ND -- A Jamestown man has made his initial appearance in court on charges of attempted murder and two counts of assault. Jason Benefiel's bond was set at $200,000 and he has been ordered to have no contact with the…