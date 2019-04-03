Three Groups Have Plans For Land Where Aging High-Rise Now Stands HUD determined the high rise is not worth fixing April 3, 2019 TJ Nelson, FARGO, ND — Three groups have submitted plans for a prime piece of city-owned property at the corner of Main Avenue and 2nd Street South in Fargo. The land is on the site of the former Park East Apartments demolished to build a flood levee. Fargo Housing and Redevelopment’s plan is to replace the nearby aging, low income high-rise with a five-story building with 40 to 60 mixed income apartments with some commercial space. They have not yet come up with funding or a construction time line. HUD determined the high rise is not worth fixing. They are now working to gradually empty the building. Non-profit “Beyond Shelter” has a $29 million project offer and private developer Enclave has plans for a $20 million project. The city will review all proposals before determining which one meets the criteria set by the city. Categories: Local News, North Dakota News Tags: BEYOND SHELTER, ENCLAVE, FARGO, HIGH-RISE, HUD, Main Avenue, PARK EAST APARTMENTS FacebookTwitterRedditPinteresttumblrGoogle+MoreRelated Post Rimes Brings Her Golden Voice And Guitar To Fargo Fargo-Moorhead Hosts Eighth Annual ComiCon Pres. Trump In Fargo: If You’re Going Minot Man Undergoing Surgery After Being Shot in L...