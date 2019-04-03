Three Groups Have Plans For Land Where Aging High-Rise Now Stands

FARGO, ND — Three groups have submitted plans for a prime piece of city-owned property at the corner of Main Avenue and 2nd Street South in Fargo.

The land is on the site of the former Park East Apartments demolished to build a flood levee.

Fargo Housing and Redevelopment’s plan is to replace the nearby aging, low income high-rise with a five-story building with 40 to 60 mixed income apartments with some commercial space.

They have not yet come up with funding or a construction time line.

HUD determined the high rise is not worth fixing.

They are now working to gradually empty the building.

Non-profit “Beyond Shelter” has a $29 million project offer and private developer Enclave has plans for a $20 million project.

The city will review all proposals before determining which one meets the criteria set by the city.