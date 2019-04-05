Suspect Tried To Fool Security Camera In Mandan Murder Case

MANDAN, N.D. – A criminal complaint and affidavit accuses a Mandan, North Dakota man of trying to deceive surveillance video and then bleaching weapons and his clothing after killing four people.
Chad Isaak is charged with four counts of murder in Monday’s attack at RJR Maintenance and Management. All four slain were RJR employees.
Investigators say surveillance video shows Isaak entering RJR wearing brightly colored clothing, then leaving in dark clothing after the slayings. They say a search of his home found a knife with bent blade tip, parts of a handgun and clothing all bearing traces of chlorine bleach.
The complaint also says nine bullet casings were found at his house. The victims were believed to have been shot nine times. The victims were also stabbed.
The complaint doesn’t give a possible motive.
The owner of a mobile home park where a man arrested in the murders of four people says the suspect “never attracted any attention.”
Rolf Eggers says he bought the mobile home park in Washburn last fall and Isaak “came with the park.” Eggers says that he didn’t know Isaak. He says neighbors never complained about him.
The mobile home park is in Washburn, about 35 miles from the Mandan management company, RJR Maintenance and Management.
Eggers says he hasn’t been contacted by law enforcement.
