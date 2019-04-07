Diocese of Fargo Places Priest On Administrative Leave

According to a release from the Diocese of Fargo, Late Thursday Fargo Police informed the Diocese of concerns regarding Father Katanga's interaction with a youth while ministering at Sts. Anne and Joachim Catholic Church in Fargo.

FARGO, ND — The Diocese of Fargo placed Father Wenceslaus Katanga on administrative leave from his priestly duties pending the outcome of an investigation into his alleged conduct at a Fargo area parish.

Father Katanga is Pastor of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Wishek, St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Zeeland and St. David’s Catholic Church in Ashley.

At this time no charges have been filed against Father Katanga.

Father Katanga will not be residing at any parish during the period of the investigation.

The Diocese says if any parishioners have specific information or concerns regarding Father Katanga’s interactions with others, they are asked to contact Monsignor Goering at the Diocese of Fargo, 701-356-7945 or contact: victimassistance@fargodiocese.org