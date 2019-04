Sorlie Bridge And Other Roads Closing Due To Rising Water

GRAND FORKS, ND — More roads and bridges are being closed to deal with the rising water from rivers, tributaries and overland flooding.

Officials in Grand Forks-East Grand Forks will be closing the Sorlie Bridge on Demers Avenue on Monday at noon due to rising Red River flood waters.

Clay County has closed County Road 1 at County Road 26 which has water over the road.

Wallstreet Avenue between Oakport Street and Broadway Street NW has water over the road.