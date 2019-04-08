GoFundMe Started For Boys Of Mandan Murder Victim

Adam Fuehrer and Three Co-Workers Were Killed At RJR Maintenance and Management
TJ Nelson,

MANDAN, ND — A GoFundMe account has been started for the sons of Mandan murder victim Adam Fuehrer.

They are trying to raise $10,000 for his boys.

A fund for the daughters of two other murder victims, Lois and Bill Cobb, has only raised $10,000 of a $100,000 goal to cover travel and funeral expenses.

Chad Isaak, a chiropractor from Washburn, North Dakota, is charged with their murders and for killing one of the owners of RJR Maintenance and Management.

A criminal complaint says Isaak shot and stabbed all four people to death last Monday.

The complaint doesn’t give a possible motive. Bond is set at $1 million cash.

Find a link to the Fuehrer GoFundMe here.

Find a link to the Cobb GoFundMe here.

Categories: Local News, North Dakota News
