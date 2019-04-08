Hoeven Pushes For New Operations Center For Air National Guard In Fargo

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A new operations facility is needed for the 119th Wing in Fargo to support the unit’s mission.
Sen. John Hoeven talked about that and other issues with the National Guard Bureau Chief.
Hoeven wants to secure his support for legislation to expand health care and education eligibility and benefits for National Guardsmen and Reservists.
He also wants support for a new MQ-9 Reaper facility for the 119th Wing at Hector Field.
“First we need a new operations center which I believe we get for our Air National Guard in Fargo with the Reaper mission,” said Hoeven.
“But also I’ve got legislation in to both to make sure guardsmen have access to TRICARE health insurance but also educational assistance. Both the Military Tuition Assistance Program as well as the GI Bill.”
The North Dakota Air National Guard 119th Wing Operations Group’s current MQ-9 Reaper operations will have to stand down if a new building is not constructed on schedule.
