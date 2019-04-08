SWAT Training Scheduled for Wednesday in North Fargo

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo Police is letting you know about SWAT training closing roads later this week.

The Red River Valley SWAT team will have scenario training from five to 9:30 Wednesday night in the 11-hundred block of 7th Avenue North.

That block will be closed from seven to nine p.m.

Don’t be alarmed if you see the SWAT Team and police officers carrying firearms as no live weapons will be used.

You can also expect loud noises and SWAT vehicles with emergency lights on.

No one will be able to enter the training area for any reason.

If you have any questions about the training, you’re asked to call Red River Dispatch at 701-235-4493.