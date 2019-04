Two People Wanted On Warrants Pulled From Drainage Ditch Near Harwood

HARWOOD, ND — Two people who were wanted on warrants had to be pulled from the cold water of a drainage ditch north of Harwood.

Authorities rescued 39-year-old Jessica Trottier and 38-year-old Thomas Hibpshman from the water.

They were both suffering from hypothermia.

They were checked at a Fargo hospital before they were taken to jail.

Trottier was wanted on a probation violation while Hibpshman had a warrant for a parole violation.