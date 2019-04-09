Gwinner, ND – Town of the Week 4-9-19

You Might Like
North Dakota National Guard Delivers Sandbags in Rural Cass County
CASS COUNTY, N.D. -- As rivers rise around Cass County and the water seeps over roads and pools into fields, more requests have been coming in for sandbags. The North Dakota National…
Rising Floodwaters Close Two of Three Bridges in Connecting Grand Forks, East Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. -- The Red River is nearing 44 feet in Grand Forks and the forecasted crest is 48 feet on Friday. Grand Forks built $400 million worth of permanent…
Memorial Service Held For Four Mandan Murder Victims
BISMARCK, ND -- A joint memorial service was held at Bismarck Community Church for the four people killed at RJR Maintenance and Management in Mandan last Monday. Business co-owner Robert Fakler and three employees, William and Lois Cobb and Adam…
