Man Accuses Fargo Police Department Of Crime Ring, Calls Mayor A Liar

Mayor Tim Mahoney says Duane Hansen has made false accusations, harassed his staff and refused to listen to common sense

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Duane Hansen

FARGO, ND — A man with a history of conflicts with local government employees and law enforcement is accusing the Fargo Police Department of being involved in a theft ring.

“You people are way out of line,” said Duane Hansen of Hawley.

“There is theft going on here and like I said I believe there’s some of the people inside law enforcement, the Fargo Police Department, that are part of this theft ring.”

Mayor Tim Mahoney responded, “Please do not harass my staff.”

“You came into my office and harassed my secretary’s staff. That was improper,” said Mahoney.

“You at times have to have a police escort because we’re never sure what your behavior will be and I will just tell you, pursue some other legal things but this is absolutely false.”

Hansen responded, “That’s because I tell the truth and you lie.”

Mahoney says Hansen has made false accusations, harassed his staff and refused to listen to common sense.

At Monday night’s city commission meeting, Police Chief Dave Todd took Hansen’s briefcase as he rushed to the front of the meeting room.

He was later ushered out of city hall.

Mahoney says metal detectors and other actions are not being ruled out but not his choice.

Former Clay County Sheriff Bill Bergquist once obtained a restraining order against Hansen for making vague threats against county employees.